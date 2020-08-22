Babri Masjid demolition case: Supreme Court extends deadline for judgment

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has granted time to the special CBI court in Lucknow to complete the trial and deliver its verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case by September 30.

On May 8, the court had asked the trial court to conclude the trial in the demolition case and pronounce its judgement by August 31. The earlier deadline for delivering the verdict was April.

A three-judge bench of Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman, Navin Sinha and Indira Banerjee said, “Having read the report of Surendra Kumar Yadav, learned Special Judge, and considering that the proceedings are at the fag end, we grant one month’s time, i.e., till September 30 2020, to complete the proceedings including delivery of judgment.”

BJP veterans L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharati and 13 others are facing trial on charges of criminal conspiracy in connection with the demolition of Babri Masjid in December 1992.

In April 2017, the apex court had restored the conspiracy charges against the accused by allowing an appeal by the CBI against the discharge of the accused by the Allahabad High Court.