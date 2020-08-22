“BEWARE”…If they become your friends, they may tempt you with video calls or pornographic chats! Warns Kerala Police!!!!

Kerala Police warns against new scam on Facebook .You may receive friend requests from attractive profiles with attractive pictures on Facebook. This Friend will get your WhatsApp number and invite you to pornographic chat and video call.They record nudity on video calls and then extort money from you by threatening to send it to your relatives, family and friends (asking you to pay through apps like Google Pay).Police say that if you refuse to pay, these videos can be uploaded on YouTube and cause you to be defamed and even lead to the breakdown of family / social relationships.

Criminals may fall into the trap of following the information you provide on social media. Therefore, the police warns you to be careful not to divulge any of your personal information on social media.

