C M Pinarayi Vijayan is the real ‘mastermind’ behind the SCAM; says K Surendran

Thrissur: BJP state president K Surendran said that the state government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were aware of the looting in the Life Mission project.Surendran was asking why the Chief Minister was not ready to respond to the allegations of corruption.He was speaking to reporters after visiting the flat being constructed under the Vadakkencherry Life project.

“The mastermind of the scam is the Chief Minister.The ED told the court that not only Sivasankaran but also other employees of the Chief Minister’s office were involved.There is a defect in the construction of the building. The building is being constructed on an area with environmental problems.Do not play with the lives of the poor.Things are in such a state that even half of the money given to the Red Crescent cannot be spent.It is feared that the details of the deal will be leaked as the agreement has not been officially released and the Chief Minister is not ready for an inquiry”.He stated.

He also demanded that an expert committee be appointed on the security of the flat.The state was not ready to communicate with the central government when it received the help of a foreign company.The contract was signed with all the criteria blown to molecule.In the case of privatization the Chief Minister is playing a doublegame.Surendran also alleged that those who opposed Adani were giving contracts to Adani’s relatives.

He also demanded that the Chief Minister should resign and face investigation if he has any morality.On the 23rd, demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister. Surendran will hold a hunger strike in Thiruvananthapuram.