Coronavirus : Covid patient commits suicide at hospital

Ranchi, Aug 22 (HS)Umesh Kumar, a 32-year-old youth from Garhwa, who was undergoing treatment at Rajesh Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), the state’s best Covid centre, committed suicide on Saturday.

His body was seen from the stair railing of the hospital’s trauma centre.

According to a source in RIMS, “He was undergoing treatment since August 4. Apart from Covid-19, he was also suffering from kidney related ailments and underwent dialysis twice after being admitted to the hospital. In the morning the nurses saw his body hanging from the railing with a towel and informed the police. His family members were also informed.”

Another insider said, “The deceased was worried as there were no signs of recovery despite spending more than 15 days in hospital.”

Co-ordinator of RIMS Covid Task Force, Dr Prabhat Kumar, confirmed the incident saying that the deceased could have been saved if his mental status would have been brought into the notice of the task force.

“The Task force never got any idea about his mental status. If we had known, a counselor would have been arranged to save his life,” Dr Kumar further said.

A doctor said, “Bad anticipation generally comes during night and Covid designated hospitals should do something for counseling during night hours. If the RJD chief and the convicted prisoner of Birsa Munda Central Jail, Lalu Prasad Yadav, can be provided with the director’s bungalow to provide protection against Covid-19, better counseling can also be arranged for the patients undergoing treatment.”

“Coincidentally the incident took place, when the parents of the Chief Minister also tested positive. Now the state machinery should remain alert,” the doctor said.