DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Coronavirus : Health Minister tests positive for COVID19

Aug 22, 2020, 07:17 am IST

Coronavirus : Health Minister tests positive for COVID19

Sikkim’s health minister M K Sharma has tested positive for Covid-19 and gone in for home isolation.

In an official statement, Sharma said, “I would like to inform the Sikkimese people that I have developed symptoms of Covid-19 and got myself tested today and the result came positive. I’m under isolation and I’m fine. I appeal to everyone not to panic and request those who came in contact with me (primary) to self-isolate and get tested after seven days or if they develop symptoms.”

Till Friday morning, Sikkim recorded 1,336 cases of Covid-19 while the death toll in the Himalayan state stood at three.

In Sikkim, 834 people have been cured from the infectious disease so far.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Back to top button
Close