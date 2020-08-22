Coronavirus : Number of COVID19 positive cases cross 3 million mark in India

New Delhi: The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 3 million just 15 days after the country reported 2 million cases, according to data. India logged more than 2 million coronavirus cases on August 7.

The total cases in India are now 30,05,281, up by 29,580 since the last update 24 hours ago. India is behind Brazil and the US in biggest number of cases. India has been reporting the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases for the last 18 days.

Maharashtra with 6,57,450 has the highest cases in India, followed by Tamil Nadu (3,73,410) and Andhra Pradesh (3,45,216).

The country today also saw its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases with 69,878 new patients reported in the last 24 hours till this morning, Health Ministry data shows.

Several states have announced fresh restrictions amid spike in cases. Haryana on Friday announced weekend lockdown and said all offices and shops will remain shut on weekends, except stores selling essential items.