Covid-19 Updates: 284 new coronavirus cases in Qatar

The ministry of health in Qatar has updated the coronavirus situation in country. 284 new cases of coronavirus, along with 315 recoveries were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. No deaths were recorded.

The total recoveries in Qatar has rised to 113,531, while the death tally remains unchanged at 193. As many as 7,001 people were tested for Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, taking the total to 584,123.

There are 3,041 active cases in the country, of which 432 are in acute hospital care.