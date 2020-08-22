Covid-19 Updates: 688 new cases in Kuwait

The health ministry in Kuwait has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 688 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 506 recoveries were reported in Kuwait.2 Deaths were also reported.

Total cases in Kuwait rised to 79,957 and recoveries to 71,770. The death tally has now climbed to 513.There are 7,674 active cases in the country, of which 97 are in serious condition. More than 4,006 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in the country, taking the total to 585,124 .