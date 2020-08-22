Covid-19 Updates: Former Chief Minister, wife test positive for COVID-19

Former chief minister and his wife were tested positive for Covid-19. Shibu Soren, the former chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus.

The news was confirmed by son and t Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren through Twitter. “Yesterday night respected father Dishom Guru (Shibu Soren) and mother`s corona infection report came out positive. Both are in home isolation and their health is recovering. With the wishes of the people of the country and Jharkhand very soon both father and mother will be amongst us,” Hemant Soren tweeted.