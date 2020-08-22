Covid-19 Updates: Total coronavirus cases reaches 2.9 million in India

69,103 recoveries has been reported in the country. This was announced by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Thus the total number of cases in the country stood at 2,971,281 and the total fatalities at 55,923 — of which, 959 were added on Friday.

According to the health ministry data of past couple of months, the national recovery rate on June 15 was 52.8%, on July 1 it was 59.43%, on July 15 it was 63.24%, on August 6 it was 67.62% and on August 20 it has shot up to 73.91%.

The active cases have also seen a steady decline in the corresponding period with 43.84% on June 17, 37.59% on July 1, 34.16% on July 15, 30.31% on August 6 and as on August 20 the percentage of active cases had dropped to 24.2%.