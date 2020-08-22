Covid-19 Updates: Weekend lockdown announced

A total lockdown on weekend was announced. The Chandigarh administration has announced a total lockdown on weekends. As per the announcement, all shops and establishments except essential shops will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays in the union territory, until further orders. There will be no ban on the movement of people or goods on weekends.

Meanwhile, the curfew timings in Chandigarh continue to be from 10 pm to 5 am. Liquor shops will also remain closed on weekends in Chandigarh.