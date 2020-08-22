“Drug addict” who sexually assaulted his minor daughter in wife’s absence was arrested!!!

Tamil Nadu: In an scandalous incident, an 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by her 37-year-old father, who is said to be addicted to ganja, in Tiruvarur district Tamil Nadu. Based on a complaint filed by the minor survivor’s mother, a case was registered with the All Women Police Station and the accused was arrested on Wednesday.

The girl’s mother, said that her husband had been sexually abusing their minor daughter for the last six months. She stated that he touched her private parts whenever she was not there in the house. The child did not disclose the matter to anybody as she was threatened with alarming consequences by her father.



Recently, the man locked the door and again tried to sexually assault the daughter when his wife was out of the house. He was caught red-handed by his wife as she rushed in upon hearing their daughter knocking on the door. After this, the woman approached the police and lodged a complaint against him.

The Minor girl was traumatised after this incident. Police did not send her for medical examination as she was not feeling well. The incident has left her traumatized. The district child protection unit is planning to give her counselling.Police have registered a case against the accused under sections 7 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.