False “Covid -19” Result ;Youth loses life due to Medical negligence!!!!

A student of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) is said to have died due to medical negligence after being wrongly tested positive for COVID-19. The test was conducted at Nallagandla Citizens Speciality Hospital.Since he was tested positive for the virus, Surya had to be shifted to Continental Hospital, Nanakramguda where he was tested again on two occasions with RT-PCR and the report came out negative.A friend of the student alleged that the patient was deliberately shown Covid-positive as the Citizens Speciality Hospital failed to treat him.

As per a report , a PhD student named Surya Pratap Bharati got a brain stroke on August 17 and was subsequently paralysed. He was then admitted to the Citizens Speciality Hospital on the recommendation of the university. A total of three COVID-19 tests were done on him, two Rapid Antibody Test and one RT-CPR after which the report came out positive.

“When Citizens Speciality Hospital failed to treat Surya, which required a neurological surgery, they proved him to be COVID-19 positive, even though it was clear that he did not have COVID-19,” said Vishal Kumar, a friend of Surya.While Surya continued to be shuffled between hospitals, in the process, he lost his life after failing to get the required treatment in time.

Telangana presently has 97,424 confirmed cases of the virus.A case has now been registered against the hospital at Chandanagar police station. The police have started the investigation into the matter over medical negligence of the hospital.