“Height of Intelligence”;Officials dressed as COVID warriors conducted Income tax Raid!!!!

Around 250 officials from the Income Tax Department dressed as “Corona warriors” to raid over 20 locations, including the company and residential premises, of two individuals, including a builder, in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal in the wee hours of Thursday.

I-T officials conducted searches on the properties belonging to Raghvendra Singh Tomar, the owner of Faith Builders, and Piyush Gupta. Tomar is considered to be close to a powerful MP cabinet minister, who played an important role in the fall of Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state in the month of March this year. The dramatic operation began at 5:30 am on Thursday. In order to avoid attention during the operation, the sleuths, disguised as “Corona warriors”, arrived at the properties in around 150 hired cars, bearing stickers that read: “Government of Madhya Pradesh Health Department COVID-19 team welcomes you.”

“Premises of business groups and their associates were searched by I-T officials and Special Armed forces (SAF) and home guards. Rs 1 crore was recovered from these premises besides documents,” a report said. The cumulative value of all these immovable properties could run into several hundred crores, a source told TOI.