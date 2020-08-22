Minor girl gang-raped, killed, body dumped in septic tank

West Bengal police has arrested 3 persons allegedly for raping a minor girl. As per reports, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped multiple times, killed and the body dumped in a septic tank of a house in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district.

The girl, a resident of Shyanashikata in Rajganj, went missing on August 10, following which her family lodged a police complaint, officials said.

Police on Thursday arrested three persons, and during interrogation, they confessed to have raped and killed the girl on August 15, officials said, adding that the body was then dumped in the septic tank.The body was taken out from the septic tank of a house in Pradhan Para later that night.