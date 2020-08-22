Mohanlal’s new look goes viral ; Fans and Followers be amazed !!!

Over the last few days, photos of Malayalam star kings Mammootty and Mohanlal have been trending on social media.Following the photo of Lalettan growing a beard, Mammootty also shared a photo of him growing a beard with muscle.Meanwhile, Mohanlal shared a bearded photo for the second part of the scene.

Now Mohanlal is back with a new photo. Lal shared a photo of himself with glasses on his social media.It is clear that the background of the photo appears to be shooting set. social media has taken over the makeover stills of Lalettan for Asianet’s Onam mega show.

Lalettan shaved his beard and got a clean shave for the shooting of Drishyam 2.Filming begins with the quarantine of all the people involved in the shooting, which begins on September 14th.Producers and actors are at a critical juncture in how to start shooting in a situation where Covid figures are rising daily.That’s how it was decided to start filming by quarantining people.

On the day of the shooting, everyone, including Mohanlal, would be accommodated in the same hotel room after Covid inspection so that outsiders would have no contact with them.