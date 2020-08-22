Popstar donates £23,000 for a student to fulfil her dreams… Read more!!!

Taylor Swift is earning praise after she donated an amount to help a young student fulfill her dreams of getting a higher education. The sweet wave by the popstar not only moved the student, but also many people online.

Swift, who has a history of donating to individuals and charitable causes, recently came forward to help 18-year-old Vitoria Mario, who had set up an online appeal to raise money for a Mathematics course at the University of Warwick. The 30-year-old celebrity came across the student’s ‘GoFundMe’ Page and donated over £23,000 to help the scholar reach her goal of £40,000.



“Vitoria, I came across your story online and am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turning your dreams into reality. I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount. Good luck with everything you do! Love, Taylor,” the star, who has sold more than 50 million albums and 150 million singles worldwide, wrote on the page.

The young Black student had moved to the UK from Portugal four years ago, and was therefore not eligible for maintenance loans or grants. Explaining how she would use the month, she shared a break-up of all the probable expenses. This included £24,000 for accommodation, £3,000 for equipment and £13,000 for general living costs, including food, transport, gas and electricity. Vitoria lost her father a few years ago, and had to leave behind her mother in Portugal as she felt receiving an education in the UK would not only help her become independent, but also aid her family.

Given that the singer is not even in Britain, Vitoria said she was very surprised how her story reached the American superstar. The public had donated generously on the page to raise nearly half her fundraising goal to cover her university tuition, but the star’s donation was beyond Mario’s imagination. Although the target was reached, Swift’s move brought more people to the page who are still continuing to donate. The bright student has now promised to graduate with top grades “to make Taylor proud”, and wished she could give the singer a hug for her beautiful gesture.