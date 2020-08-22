“Proud Malayalee” in ATMA NIRBHAR ; Keralite won accolade in National level short film competition!!!

A proud moment for kerala….Keralite won accolade in a national level short film competition conducted in collaboration of Ministry of Central News Distribution- Broadcasting and Kerala state film development corporation.” Ten rupee” directed by Yuvraj Gokul, a native of trivandrum achieved 3rd prize in the competition.Shri.Prakash Javadekar,Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting,announced the winners through Twitter.

The competition was was organised with respect to the Independence day celebrations.865 short films were shortlisted for the competition.Gokul made keralites proud by beating this tough competition.



A Short film titled ‘Am I?’ directed by Abhijit Paul won the first prize and ‘Ab India Banega Bharat’ directed by Debojo Sanjiv got the second prize respectively.Minister Prakash Javadekar congratulated the winners through Twitter.He also shared his gratitude to the participants and to the people worked behind the competition which came out a huge success.

Yuvraj Gokul, son of the couple Rajan Nair-Sathikumar who resides at Gokulam,pappanamcode,trivandrum survives with Wife; Sreelekshmi Nambiar(Interior Designer) and Son,Rishabeshwar Gowrik.