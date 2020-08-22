Sushant Singh Rajput case : CBI set to reconstruct crime scene with dummy test at actor’s Bandra residence

New Delhi: The CBI team along with forensic experts reached at Sushant Singh Rajput’s residence at Bandra today afternoon to reconstruct the crime scene and conduct dummy test.

Rajput’s cook Neeraj and his flatmate Siddharth Pithani also accompanied the CBI team to Rajput’s residence in Mont Blanc Apartment around 2.30 pm.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Saturday grilled late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s cook Neeraj here in Santacruz.

Neeraj was interrogated by the CBI on Friday.