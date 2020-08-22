Sushant Singh Rajput Death : Sushant’s housekeeper makes some shocking revealations

Mumbai : Housekeeper of the late actor Neeraj Singh has allegedly claimed that SSR used to smoke marijuana cigarettes. Neeraj has given statements to Mumbai Police and has allegedly said that a few days before Sushant’s death, he had rolled some marijuana cigarettes (joints) for Sushant Singh Rajput. When Neeraj checked the box after his death on June 14, the box was empty.

News portal India Today has exclusively accessed the three-page statement of Neeraj Singh to Mumbai Police. In the statement, Neeraj said, “In April 2019 I worked as part of housekeeping staff. I came to work from reference from another known person of Sushant Singh Sir. I got the job here. I fell ill and then I left work. Then again, I joined back after few days. In May 2019 itself, Sushant’s manager, Samuel Miranda, contacted me and called me back to work. I had started work at Capri Heights Pali market residence. My work was related to cleaning, walking the dogs, serving food and tea and other things to Sushant. When I started working with them, Rajat Mewati, Siddharth Pithani, Ayush, Samuel Miranda, Anandi, Samuel Haokip, Ashok Khasu, and Keshav were working for Sushant. Then Sushant sir, in December 2019, shifted to Mount Blanc apartment at Joggers Park, Bandra.”

Neeraj Singh’s statement to Mumbai Police: “Earlier, when we were staying at Capri Heights, he would lock the bedroom while going out of Mumbai and keep the keys in the kitchen. But since we shifted to Mont Blanc, only when Sushant sir was changing or when Rhea mam was present inside the room, the door would be locked. Rest all the times, the room was never locked. That is the reason I had no idea where the bedroom keys were.”