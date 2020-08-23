2 killed 36 injured in bus accident

In a shocking incident, tow people had been killed and 36 others injured when a bus that they were travelling overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district . The accident took place at around 3.50 am under Kaytha police station limits.

The labourers, hailing from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh and hired by a contractor, were on their way to Ahmedabad.

As per sources the bus driver apparently dozed off when the vehicle was at a road turning.As a result, the vehicle overturned while negotiating a turn, he said.

