“Against All Disparities”: First IAS Officer From Kerala’s Tribal Communities:The new assistant collector of Kozhikode!!!

It is the exemplary grit and the determination that helped the youngster to fight extreme social and economic backwardness.Sreedhanya Suresh, the new assistant collector of Kozhikode, is composed in the face of unprecedented crisis, induced by the Coronavirus pandemic — her first official assignment after taking charge in June this year. The young officer, who secured 410th rank in the 2018 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams, hails from Wayanad, one of the most backward districts in Kerala that houses a large population of tribal communities. Sreedhanya’s success story serves as an inspiration to many in the Kurichya community, the tribe she belongs to.

Sreedhanya, first IAS officer from a tribal community in Kerala, is not a stranger to such adverse situations in life. It is, therefore, not surprising that she is already preparing herself for bigger challenges in her professional life.“We are living in unusual times due to the pandemic. Currently, I am fully engaged in Covid duties along with other responsibilities. The experience is good so far. But I am waiting for more challenging experiences,” she told.