Coivd-19 Updates: 423 recoveries in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health has updated the coronavirus situation in Bahrain. The ministry has informed that 377 new cases coronavirus has been reported in the country along with 423 recoveries and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours. 138 expatriate workers were detected with the virus in the past 24 hours, 231 others were infected from local contacts of active cases and 8 are travel related.

Thus the total infection tally has rised to 49,038. The total recoveries climbed to 45,589 . The death toll stand at 184. The latest cases were identified after conducting over 9,166 tests in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of tests done so far to 1,029,969.

There are currently 68 cases receiving treatment, of which 33 are in a critical condition.Over 3,233 cases are stable out of a total of 3,266 active cases. The total number of discharged recovered cases totals to 45,589.