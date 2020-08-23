Covid-19: 377 new coronavirus cases in Bahrain

The Health Ministry in Bahrain has updated about the coronavirus situation in the country. 377 new cases of coronavirus, along with 423 recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. Of the newly diagnosed cases, 138 were among expatriate workers, 231 were contacts of active cases, and 8 were travel related.

The total number of recoveries rised to 45,589. The death toll rose to 183. 9,166 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out on August 22.

There are currently 33 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 68 cases receiving treatment. 3,233 cases are stable out of a total of 3,266 active cases.