Covid-19 Latest Updates ; World hits 800,000 coronavirus deaths, nears 23 million confirmed cases!!!

New Delhi: The coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the world as it has killed more than eight lakh people and infected over 23 million worldwide since surfacing in China late last year.

The total number of cases stood at 23,368,635 and the fatalities rose to 808,379 on Sunday, as per the latest data by the worldometer. The United States has recorded the most deaths with 175,416, followed by Brazil with 113,358, Mexico with 59,610, India with 55,794 and Britain with 41,403 fatalities.Italy has reported more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, the country’s worst daily figure since its lockdown was lifted in May. Of the 215 new cases registered in the capital, “61 per cent are linked to people returning from vacation”, said Rome’s health official Alessio D’Amato.

The total number of new daily infections in Germany has crossed 2,000, a high not seen since the end of April, with authorities suggesting large numbers of returning tourists may be bringing the virus with them while other experts highlight a big increase in testing.

With new cases, the total number of cases in Germany rose to 232,082, while the death toll has mounted to 9,267 after seven more people succumbed to the disease. The total number of infections in India has crossed three million mark, while over two million patients have recovered from the illness in the country so far. As many as 56,846 people have lost their lives to the viral infection.

According to the worldometer, India’s coronavirus cases stand at 3,043,436. The total cases are inclusive of 706,690 active cases, 2,279,900 patients who have been cured/discharged or have migrated. Covid-19 cases in India have risen from the 2 million mark in just 16 days – the fastest rise among the three countries, the United States and Brazil being the other two, which have recorded that many cases.