Covid-19 Updates: 243 new cases in Qatar

243 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Qatar along with 277 recoveries in the last 24 hours. This was announced by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH).

Thus the total number of confirmed cases rised to 117,008. The total number of people recovered people in Qatar rised to 113,808, leaving 3,007 active cases under treatment. The death toll stood at 193.

The latest cases were detected after the ministry conducted 5,797 tests in the last 24 hours, taking the total tests done so far to 589,920 tests. There are 34 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours.