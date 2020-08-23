Covid-19 Updates: 571 new cases in Kuwait

The Health Ministry in Kuwait has updated about the coronavirus situation in the country. 571 new cases of coronavirus cases has been reported in Kuwait in the last 24 hours along with 537 recoveries and 2 deaths.

Thus the country’s overall infections rised to 80,528. The death toll has reached at 515. The total recoveries reached at 72,307. There are 97 patients receiving intensive care treatment.

Kuwait’s total virus tests have climbed to 587,567 after 2,443 tests have been done over the past 24 hours