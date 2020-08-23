Islamic New Year: Dubai makes important announcement

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has made an important announcement. The RTA has announced that parking will be free in Dubai on Sunday, August 23, on account of the Hijri New Year 1442 holiday. Tariff will resume on Monday, August 24.

The Metro red line stations will operate from 5am to 12 midnight on Sunday, while the green line stations will be active from 5.30am until midnight, the authority said.

The tram will be operational from 6am on Sunday until 1am the following day.