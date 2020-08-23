Lady doctor brutally murdered for rejecting senior’s marriage proposal,arrested!!!

Agra: Dr Yogita Gautam’s body was found on Wednesday morning in a field near Bamrauli Katra area of Dauki Police Station. The body had injury marks on the head & neck area.

Dr Yogita was reported missing from her rented accommodation in Noori Darwaza area under MM Gate police station of Agra on Tuesday evening. Her phone was also unreachable after which the family had reported the matter to the police. They had named fellow medico Dr Vivek Tiwari as the prime suspect.

Vivek Tiwari, a doctor working in Agra’s SN Medical College was arrested yesterday by the police for charges of murder. The doctor is arrested for the murder of a junior doctor, named Yogita Gautam. As per reports, the doctor has confessed to killing Dr Yogita Gautam over a failed love affair.

He says that around 6:30 pm in the evening, he picked up Yogita. Tiwari has stated in the video that he and Dr Yogita were in a relationship for the past 7 years. Dr Yogita works in the Gynaecology department of the SN Hospital.As per the doctor’s confession, when Dr Yogita sat in his car, a heated argument took place between the two after which Dr Vivek, in a fit of rage, strangulated her.Vivek then says that after stragulating Dr Yogita, he had taken the knife he keeps in his car and had hit her head several times with it. He then says that after ensuring that she is dead, he had taken the body to a secluded place and had hidden it in the woods.

The lady doctor’s father, Ambesh Kumar had alleged that Tiwari had been pressuring his daughter to marry him for the last few years.The family also alleged that Tiwari had also called and threatened them to convince Yogita to get married to him. He had warned them of dire consequences if they failed to convince their daughter.

Meanwhile, SSP Agra Babloo Kumar has confirmed injury marks on the body’s head and neck, adding that the post-mortem report has also revealed that Dr Yogita had struggled to save herself before dying.