Mahatma Gandhi’s glasses auctioned in UK for 260,000 pounds !!!!!

East Bristol Auctions was the company that sold the glasses to a collector, one of the glasses worn by Mahatma Gandhi. It was auctioned in the United Kingdom for 260,000 (Rs 2,55,00,463).

There is also an extremely interesting story behind these glasses and how the auction house came across the pair. The iconic circular glasses were found by the staff of the East Bristol Auctions in their letterbox a few weeks ago along with a note. They were left there by the owner, who is an elderly man from Mangotsfield, a village near Bristol city, towards the southwest of England. He said its “life-changing for his family,” a sum he will split with his daughter.

The glasses were kept in a plain envelope and stayed in the letterbox through the weekend. On doing further research, Stowe realised that the note was correct and it was indeed Mahatma Gandhi’s glasses. Stowe, initially thought that the glasses would be sold at 15,000 (Rs 14,71,180). But much to his surprise, they were sold at Rs 2,55,00,463 to an American collector.