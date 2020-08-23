Opposition party fully cooperates in Covid activities: Chennithala alleges widespread corruption, looting and nepotism!!!!

Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said that the party is fully cooperating with the Covid activities but under the guise of this, there is widespread corruption, looting and nepotism. The government conspired at the airport consultancy to commit a criminal conspiracy. It should be clarified why Sial was excluded. Mysterious transactions took place. The UDF is not against the private sector.

Thiruvananthapuram Airport needs to be developed. Chennithala clarified that the Kochi airport was successfully run by Karunakaran with private participation.