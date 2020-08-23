“REVEALED”;Shivshankar and Swapna had regular meetings with some of the leading scientists of ISRO at the star Hotel on BEL Road: Shocking information about smuggling case.

Kochi: Sivashankar and Swapna had regular meetings with some of the leading scientists of ISRO at the Nakshatra Hotel on BEL Road: Shocking information about Swapna is coming out. In August 2019, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Sivashankar and S Somnath on behalf of ISRO for the Space Park project. Following this, Swapna, the 10th class qualified, was hired as a space park consultant with a monthly salary of around Rs 2.5 lakh. Central agencies are investigating whether space secrets were leaked during a subsequent visit to the ISRO headquarters in Bangalore.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) told the court that high-profile individuals and some officials at the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram would have to be questioned to effectively complete the investigation into the diplomatic parcel gold smuggling case. Interpol will move to avoid delays in the extradition of 4 foreign suspects to India directly by the UAE. Meanwhile, it is reported that the UAE is in a position to cooperate with the investigation only after the release of BR Shetty, a businessman involved in financial crimes in the UAE.

The NIA told the court that the investigation into the anti-national nature behind the gold smuggling was progressing at home and abroad. The NIA told the court that a search notice (Blue Corner) would be issued against Faisal Fareed, the third accused in the case, Rabindranath Hameed, the 10th accused, Siddiqul Akbar, the 15th accused and Ahmed Kutty, the 20th accused.