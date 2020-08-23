Teen ‘allergic to touch’ doodles on herself….Check out the videos and photos here…..!!!!

Aarhus, Denmark: An 18-year-old girl with a rare condition that causes her skin to swell up red when touched has not let her skin issue bother her. Emma Aldenryd, from Aarhus, Denmark, celebrates her allergy to touch by drawing illustrations on her arms.

The rare skin condition that Emma has is called dermatographia. It is also called skin writing.Emma uses a pencil to draw a figure on her skin. This causes the lines she draws to swell and rise up. The illustrations fade after half an hour.Basically, Emma has turned herself into a human Etch-A-Sketch.

“I started by drawing quite random stuff like a bunch of words that came to mind on my arms. I spelt small words and showed them to my friends as a party trick,” Emma quoted

The student discovered that she had dermatographia when her friend noticed her arms turned red and swollen three years ago.Two of Emma’s cousins also have the same condition.Doctors prescribed her antihistamines, however, when Emma realised that she wouldn’t be able to doodle anymore if she took the medicines, she ditched them.

Fortunately, her symptoms are mild enough that doodling doesn’t cause any harm.She said that using a pencil makes the lines crisp. “If you did them with anything else it would make the designs less readable as the swelling would become broader,” she added.