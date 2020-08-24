DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

10 people killed in twin explosions

Aug 24, 2020, 02:14 pm IST

At least 10 people were killed and many other were injured in twin explosions. The twin explosions took place in southern Philippines on Monday.

One of the blasts was cased by a homemade bomb on a motorcycle. One blast took place around noon and another followed about an hour later in Jolo, the main town on Jolo island, a militarized stronghold of the Abu Sayyaf, a militant group that has pledged allegiance to Daesh.

No militant group has claimed the responsibility of the attack.

 

