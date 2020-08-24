Air Intelligence Unit seized smuggled gold at Kozhikode airport

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) has seized gold from a passenger at in Kozhikode Airport. 1.69 kilograms of 24-carat gold worth Rs. 86.69 lakh was seized from a passenger .
“Air Intelligence Unit, Kozhikode has seized 1.69 kgs of 24-carat gold, valued at Rs. 86.69 lakhs, from a passenger travelling from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to Kozhikode Airport on August 23,” Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi said.
The gold was concealed inside the battery case of an emergency lamp.
