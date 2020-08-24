Congress leader writes letter to Sonia Gandhi in blood ; Read what he demands

NEW DELHI : Congress leader from Delhi has written a letter to his party president Sonia Gandhi with blood as his ink demanding an elevation of Rahul Gandhi to the top party post.

The Congress leader has been identified as Sandeep Tanwar who is a councillor on the Delhi Cantonment Board. He had unsuccessfully contested the state assembly polls from Delhi Cantt.

In the letter Tanwar writes with the blood-ink that “Shri Rahul Gandhi has run the party with his sweat and blood….if Rahul Gandhi is not made the party President then the decision will go against the national interest”.

Tanwar also clicked a photograph of himself with the letter.It is not clear whether Tanwar wrote the letter with his blood or if he sourced it from a third party. No gashes or injury marks are evident on his body in the above picture.