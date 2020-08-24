Coronavirus : China claims to develop potential coronavirus vaccine with help of insects

Beijing: Amidst the growing infection of Covid-19 around the world, good news is being heard from many countries about the vaccine. Apart from Russia’s claim of making the first vaccine, countries like India, Britain, Germany, America etc. are also very close to making the vaccine. In central China, they are claiming to make a different type of potential vaccine. According to the claim, it is being prepared with the help of insects, whose trials have been approved on humans. According to the information received, this information about the vaccine has been given by the local administration of Chengdu city.

According to media reports, the urban administration of Chengdu shared a notice on social media regarding this vaccine of Covid-19. According to this notice, proteins have been made using insect cells for this vaccine. It has been prepared in West China Hospital of Sichuan University, Chengdu. According to the notice of the Chengdu administration, this vaccine has been approved for a clinical trial from the National Medical Products Administration. This is China’s first such vaccine, which is being prepared with the help of insects.

The notice also mentions the initial test is conducted on monkeys. It states that amid tests conducted on the monkeys, it was observed that it prevented the infection of coronavirus without any obvious side-effects. According to media reports, scientists in China are working on at least eight possible corona vaccines, which are undergoing clinical trials of varying degrees.

A company named Casino Biologics Inc. is also preparing the vaccine, which is named Ad5-nCoV. This vaccine has also got a patent. Scientists have hoped that by the end of this year, this vaccine will come in the market. A private Chinese pharma company, Synovac Biotech, is also manufacturing the Covid-19 vaccine, the vaccine is in the third or final stage of the trial. It is named as CoronaVac. Currently, it is being tested on 9 thousand people in Brazil.

Sinofarm, another pharma company in China, recently announced that by the end of this year, it could make a corona vaccine. According to the company’s chairman Liu Jingdezhen, the third phase of the vaccine trial is currently underway in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). According to media reports, Liu Jingdezhen himself has taken two doses of this vaccine and none of its side-effects has been seen so far. It has been learned that the price of two doses of this vaccine will be above 1000 Yuan, about 10 thousand rupees.