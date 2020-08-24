Coronavirus : Donald Trump announces emergency authorization of plasma treatment

US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorised the emergency use of plasma therapy for the treatment of coronavirus COVID-19 patients.

“Today, I am pleased to make a truly historic announcement in our battle against China virus, that will save countless lives. The FDA has issued an emergency use authorisation for a treatment known as convalescent plasma,” President Trump said.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @US_FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma as a treatment for Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/tzOhl32com — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 23, 2020

“It’s only made possible because of Operation Warp Speed, i.e. everybody working together. We’re years ahead of approvals. If we went by the speed levels of past administration would be 2-3 yrs behind where we’re today. That includes vaccines you would be hearing about very soon, very shortly. To deliver treatments and vaccine to save lives, we are moving unnecessary barriers and delays, not by cutting corners but by martially the full power of the federal government,” he added.

Providing more details, the US president said, “We provided $48 million to fund the studies that tested the efficacy of the convalescent plasma treatment. According to the study, around one hundred thousand Americans have already enrolled in receiving this treatment. In clinical studies, convalescent plasma reduced mortality by 35 per cent. Based on science and data, the FDA has found the treatment to be safe and very effective,” he said.