Coronavirus : State Govt revises interstate travel guidelines

Bengaluru: With over 2.7 lakh cases & over four thousand deaths, Karnataka is the fourth largest state in terms of the Covid-19 cases in the country.

Initially, the govt claimed that the largest contributor to the cases tally was interstate travellers. In fact, as on 22 August cases linked to inter-state travellers stood at 1,49,550 much more than all other categories combined. That’s the reason the state had mandated institutional/home quarantine for those coming in from other states.

However fresh orders have now been issued & here’s everything you need to know. The following are the revised guidelines are issued for Inter-state travellers to Karnataka.

What you do not need to do or need not follow anymore

List of discontinued processes

Registration On Seva Sindhu Portal

Entry and medical check-up at the state borders, bus stations, railway stations and airports

Screening at receiving centres in the districts

Classification of passengers

Hand stamping of passengers

14 days of quarantine

Isolation and testing

Enforcement’s Home Quarantine including a poster on home, information to neighbourhoods / Resident Welfare Association / Apartment wners’ Associations to Monitoring from Panchayat / Ward Level Teams Flying Squad. IVRS call – centre outbound calls quarantine watch app monitoring.

What are the things to follow when you travel to Karnataka?

If asymptomatic on arrival, they can report to work or perform their activities in the state without any requirement for 14-day home quarantine. However, they will self-monitor their health for 14 days from the date of their arrival for symptoms of Covid-19 like fever, cough, cold, throat pain, trouble breathing, etc. and immediately seek medical consultation without fail or call Apthamitra helpline 14410.

If symptomatic on arrival, i.e. having symptoms suggestive of Covid-19 as mentioned above, they will immediately self-isolate and seek medical consultation without fail or call Apthamitra helpline 14410.

They shall observe standard COVID-19 protocols such as a compulsory wearing face mask, 2 meters (or 6 feet) of physical distancing, frequent handwashing with soap and water or use of a hand sanitizer, follow cough etiquette, etc.