The total cases reached at 23,584,259. The overall recoveries reached at 16,082,104. The death toll reached 812,517.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The United States has suffered the most deaths, followed by Brazil, Mexico and India.