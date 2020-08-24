Doctor who molested a pregnant covid-19 patient not yet arrested!!!

Bengaluru: A pregnant woman who was tested positive for COVID-19 was molested by a doctor in Bengaluru. A month has passed and there has been no progress in the case.

The COVID-19 patient had been brought to the care aid in Victoria Hospital for her treatment. On the night of July 25, a doctor working at the Trauma Care Centre sexually harassed the pregnant woman. The woman told the nodal officer of the ward, Dr Asima Banu about the incident. On July 30, the woman approached the VV Puram police station and filed a complaint in relation to the incident. The woman, however, could not identify the accused.

A police officer related to the case said that the findings of the inquiry will be handed over to the police by Tuesday and the same will be used to locate the culprit. The woman is still a COVID-19 patient and she delivered a baby last week.