“Fingers crossed over leadership”….Congress crucial meet begins!!!!! Sonia gandhi urges to kick-off actions for her replacement.

The Congress Working Committee meeting today is set to be a crucial one with party’s interim chief Sonia Gandhi reportedly all set to step down from the top post after some Congress leaders, including ex-ministers, wrote to her demanding “changes to the leadership”.Indications are that embattled interim president Sonia Gandhi may convey to the top policy and decision-making body of the party her unwillingness to continue at the helm. If she does that, the grand old party may face yet another round of convulsions over the vexed leadership question.

If Sonia Gandhi insists on resigning, the CWC could ask former president Rahul Gandhi to step in but he had many times in the past expressed his reluctance to return to the top post. Rahul had resigned last year in the wake of the party’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. He had since then not responded favorably to requests to take up the top job again.

If Rahul refuses again, the CWC could set in motion the process of internal elections to find a new president and request either Sonia or authorize the senior most general secretary to continue in the interim. Many of the signatories to the letter had told that they never challenged Sonia’s leadership.