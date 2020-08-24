India’s forex reserves declines

Data released by the Reserve Bank of India has revealed that the foreign exchange reserve of the country has declined. The country’s foreign exchange reserves declined $2.939 billion to $535.25 billion for the week ended August 14.

In the week ended August 7, the reserves had increased by $3.623 billion to reach a record high of $538.191 billion. In the week ended August 14, the reserves declined due to a fall in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves.