“No one can save Congress”, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: As reports suggested open rebellion within Congress during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday took a dig and said that no one can save such a party.

While talking to the media, Chouhan said when Jyotiraditya Scindia raised his voice, he was accused of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “Now, when leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal are demanding full-time party chief, they are also being accused of colluding with the BJP,” said Chouhan, adding: “No one can save such a party.”

Meanwhile, BJP leader Uma Bharti also commented on the crisis within Congress, saying political dominance of the party is over. “Gandhi-Nehru family’s existence is in crisis, their political dominance is over, Congress is finished…so who stays in what position hardly matters now…”

“Congress should return to Gandhi, the real ‘swadeshi’ Gandhi without any foreign element,” added Bharti.