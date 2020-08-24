Shocking!!! Men allegedly raped mentally challenged woman on the Day of Independence.

Ahmedabad: A 21-year-old mentally challenged girl was sexually assaulted by six persons, including a TRB jawan. The torturous incident took place on the night of Independence Day, when the woman was on her way to meet her mother.

The mentally challenged woman boarded an autorickshaw to her mother’s place. One of the accused abducted the 21-year-old woman and took her to a lonely spot. The man raped the woman and following the same, four other men took turns to rape her. After the sexual assault, the woman was dropped over to her house.

On August 17, three persons were arrested by the police while two others were unconfined. One of the accused, a TRB guard has been working in the police department of Ahmedabad for the last 3 years. The man was suspended from duty after he was arrested.

A police officer related to the case said, “We have detained the other two remaining accused on Friday and after their Covid-19 test came negative, they were produced before the magistrate on Saturday and remanded in two-day police custody”.