Supreme Court orders release of 84-year-old accused of raping minor girl

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to an 84-year-old man, accused of raping a minor, after a DNA test proved that he was not the biological father of the child born to the victim last month.

A Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, which ordered the release of the 84-year-old man, said he was free to seek compensation for being falsely implicated in a rape case.

The accused was charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) for allegedly raping a minor. He had challenged a Calcutta high court order rejecting his bail plea.

He later submitted that he was willing to get a DNA test done to prove that he was not responsible for the pregnancy in question.

The accused alleged that it was a false case foisted on him by the complainant who was his tenant as there was a dispute between them over non-payment of rent.