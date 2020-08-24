“Sushant Singh Rajput was killed by Rhea Chakraborty’s father & Mahesh Bhatt”,says actor’s gym partner

In a recent interview with a news channel,Sushant Singh Rajput’s gym partner Sunil Shukla made some shocking revelations and claimed that Rhea Chakraborty’s biological father and ‘sugar daddy’ Mahesh Bhatt are the ones who conspired the actor’s murder. His statements came after a close friend of the late actor recently claimed that the actress’s father, who is a doctor, prescribed medicines to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Elaborating on his statements, Sunil said that Rhea gave Sushant the medicines which were given to him by her father after which she left him later which other people in the house including– his flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj and manager Dipesh Sawant must have given the same to him in her absence.

Talking about the ‘Kai Po Che’ actor, Sunil claimed that there was nothing wrong with his mental capacity. He revealed that they used to meet and work out together in the gym and also said that Sushant was also taking multivitamin supplements. He said that since all the three witnesses are giving contradictory statements which definitely means that everything was planned. He went on to say that Sushant was murdered at night and hanged by the same people.

Meanwhile, the CBI SIT probing the death case, once again on Monday questioned the actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani and his staff Neeraj Singh and once more visited the Waterstone resort, where the Bollywood star stayed for two months. According to CBI sources, Pithani and Singh joined the questioning earlier in the day at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai’s Santacruz area.