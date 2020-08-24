Sushanth’s friend blames Rhea Chakraborty for injecting supernatural thoughts to the actor!!!!!

Mumbai: In a recent development in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, a friend of both the late actor and his gossiped girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has said that something was “weird and off” about the couple. The friend also claimed that Rhea Chakraborty filled Sushant’s head with thoughts of supernatural powers and also controlled his finances and career.

While speaking to the media, Aruneel Sadadekar on the condition of uncertainty, the Bollywood actors’ friend said that she used to often visit them and party with them at Sushant’s Bandra residence.”Rhea put these thoughts of supernatural powers in Sushant Singh Rajput’s head and also controlled his career and finances,” claimed the friend.She even added that Rhea Chakraborty’s father used to supply medicines to Sushant.