Sushant’s former manager Disha Salian’s phone was active for 9 days after her death

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is actively investigating the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and it has now been revealed in the case that his former manager Disha Salian’s phone had remained active even after her death on June 8.

Disha, who had represented Sushant for a brief amount of time was found dead under mysterious circumstances on June 8, just 6 days before Sushant allegedly died by suicide. According to the Mumbai Police, Disha had committed suicide by jumping off a building. Now, Zee News has reported from sources close to developments in Disha Salian’s death who have claimed that her phone remained active for more than a week even after her death.

Sources say that several internet calls were placed from Disha’s phone between June 9 and June 17. However, it remains unclear who used her phone after her death. Reports also state that according to Disha’s call log on June 6, she had placed, two days before her death, three calls. Whereas on June 7, two separate calls were placed from her phone, at around 12:02 am and 12:57 am.

On June 7, Disha had made at least 36 calls, including a phone call to her friend Ekta, at around 12:10. An eyewitness in the case also claimed that Mumbai Police officials had reached the spot where she had died within a few minutes after the tragic incident, however, her phone was not confiscated by the officials.

CBI is currently investigating the death of the late actor after the Supreme Court’s directive on the same.