‘The mice are coming out of their holes’: Actress Kangana Ranaut

National award winning Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has once again came down heavily against what she calls the ‘Bollywood Mafia’. The actress accused that Bollywood mafia is behind the ‘#BoycottKangana ‘campaign.

“Wonderful #Boycott_Kangana trending, chuhe bilon se bahar aa rahe hai. Chalo, thoda haath pair toh mafia bhi maaregi (the mice are coming out of their holes. Well, the mafia will try whatever it can)”, she tweeted.

“My friends here may find my talks unidimensional, mostly directed at movie mafia,their antinational and Hinduphobic racket.I know my time is limited here,they can get my account suspended any minute, even though I have a lot to share but I must utilise this time to expose them”, earlier last week she tweeted.